McCabe Union Elementary School District

Is accepting CLASSIFIED

Applications for the

2019-2020 School Year

Technology Services Assistant

Full Time: 8 Hour/10 Mo/180 Day

Pay Rate: $13.37 Hourly

Benefits: Medical, Dental/Vision

& Life Equal to District Cap

Instructional Aide Special Ed Funded

Full Time: 8 Hour/10 Mo/180 Day

Pay Rate: $13.37 Hourly

Benefits: Medical, Dental/Vision

& Life Equal to District Cap

Special Education Bus Attendant

Part Time: 5 Hour/10 Mo/180 Day

Schedule: Split 2.5hr.

AM/2.5hr. PM

Pay Rate: $13.37 Hourly

Benefits Not Included

Deadline:

8/5/2019 by 11:00 AM

For requirements, desired

qualifications, and application, go to:

www.edjoin.org or www.muesd.net

Submit applications at:

MUESD District Office

(Corfman School)

701 W. McCabe Road

El Centro, CA 92243

Mon-Thurs 8:00AM-4:00PM

Equal Opportunity Employer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.