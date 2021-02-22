We are hiring
Ag Operations Finance Manager
Cost Analyst
Cost Accountant
Controller
HR Generalist
H2A Assistant/Consulate
Field/HR Safety Rep.
Portable Sanitation Technician
Register online at:
www.indeed.com or send email to: recruit@sfcos.com
Address: 101 E. Main St. Heber, CA 92249
