CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Is recruiting for the following positions
CERTIFICATED VACANCY
Substitute Teachers
$130 for a day and $78 for 3 periods or less
Deadline to apply: November 8, 2019 @ 4:00pm
COACHING VACANCY
Head JV Boys Basketball – Southwest High School
Winter Season
Starting Stipend: $2,680
Deadline to apply: October 30, 2019 @ 4:00pm
CLASSIFIED VACANCIES
Nutrition Services Assistant I
2-hours
$14.77 per hour
Deadline to apply: October 30, 2019 @ 4:00pm
Substitute Bus Attendant
On-Call
$16.07 per hour
Deadline to apply: October 30, 2019 @ 4:00pm
Substitute Clerical Assistant
On-Call
$15.13 per hour
Deadline to apply: October 30, 2019 @ 4:00pm
Substitute Skilled Trades Worker
On-Call
$19.28 per hour
Deadline to apply: November 01, 2019 @ 4:00pm
Substitute Facilities Custodian
On-Call
$17.00 per hour
Deadline to apply: November 01, 2019 @ 4:00pm
Apply online: www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.
For further information call:
(760) 336-4500
Equal Employment Opportunity Employer
