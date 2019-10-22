CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Is recruiting for the following positions

CERTIFICATED VACANCY

Substitute Teachers

$130 for a day and $78 for 3 periods or less

Deadline to apply: November 8, 2019 @ 4:00pm

COACHING VACANCY

Head JV Boys Basketball – Southwest High School

Winter Season

Starting Stipend: $2,680

Deadline to apply: October 30, 2019 @ 4:00pm

CLASSIFIED VACANCIES

Nutrition Services Assistant I

2-hours

$14.77 per hour

Deadline to apply: October 30, 2019 @ 4:00pm

Substitute Bus Attendant

On-Call

$16.07 per hour

Deadline to apply: October 30, 2019 @ 4:00pm

Substitute Clerical Assistant

On-Call

$15.13 per hour

Deadline to apply: October 30, 2019 @ 4:00pm

Substitute Skilled Trades Worker

On-Call

$19.28 per hour

Deadline to apply: November 01, 2019 @ 4:00pm

Substitute Facilities Custodian

On-Call

$17.00 per hour

Deadline to apply: November 01, 2019 @ 4:00pm

Apply online: www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd

Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.

For further information call:

(760) 336-4500

www.cuhsd.net

Equal Employment Opportunity Employer

