San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants
for the following position
20/21 school year:
Classified Positions:
FT Custodian
Range $2,633- $2,971 per month
12 months, 8hrs. per/day
HS Diploma or Equivalent
Paraprofessional General Ed.
$13.90 - $18.15 p/hr. 6.5 hrs.
per day 183 days
Completed two years of higher education
OR hold an AA/AS OR higher
degree
OR passed State or local
academic proficiency test
Come Join a School District on the Move!
Close Date: open until filled
Application and requirements available online at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.