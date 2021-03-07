San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants

for the following position

20/21 school year:

Classified Positions:

FT Custodian

Range $2,633- $2,971 per month

12 months, 8hrs. per/day

HS Diploma or Equivalent

Paraprofessional General Ed.

$13.90 - $18.15 p/hr. 6.5 hrs.

per day 183 days

Completed two years of higher education

OR hold an AA/AS OR higher

degree

OR passed State or local

academic proficiency test

Come Join a School District on the Move!

Close Date: open until filled

Application and requirements available online at:

www.edjoin.org/SPVUSD

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.