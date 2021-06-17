Holtville Unified School District
Job Opportunity
Ag. Science Teacher
Grades 9-12
Speech Therapist
Special Ed. Director
Grades K-12
Requirements: Proper credential or certificate assignment
Groundsman (8 hours)
Paraprofessional (5.75 hours)
For salary and more information, and to apply, go to:
