AMUSE & REC ATTENDANTS- FOOD CONCESSIONS- Golden West Concessions, Inc. 4957 Coconino Way. San Diego, CA 92117 PH: (858) 273-4511, FX: (858) 273-4511,  kc_kasinak@yahoo.com hiring Amuse & Rec Attendants-Food Concessions. 19 TEMP F/T jobs 1-Feb-20 to 31-Oct-20.  TVL Carnival, duties include set-up, tear down, operate amusement food concessions. No ED/EXP REQD, OTJT.  Schedule Varies 40 H/W, W-Sun, 1p to 10p, No OT expected, any OT per APP Regs. Work starts in Imperial Co., CA, traveling to venues in CA. No cost HOUS, TSPT, work tools, supplies & EQP provided.  Employer will pay each hour that worker is employed, pay varies by location, range from $12.00 to $14.32, average $12.86/hr. TSPT (including meals and, to the extent necessary, lodging) to the place of EMPL will be provided. Return TSPT provided if the worker completes the EMPL period or is dismissed early by the employer. Post-emp drug & background may be REQ. EOE, FLSA (13)(a)(3) exempt employer. Inquire, apply, contact nearest office of California Employment Development Department, https://www.Caljobs.ca.gov/vosnet/Default.asx  refer to JO# 16848049

