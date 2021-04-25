ACADEMIC POSITIONS:
Automotive Full-Time Instructor
Counselor (2 positions available)
Nursing Instructor
(2 positions available)
Automotive, Building Construction Trades, Computer Information
Systems, & Welding Adjunct
Instructor
Automotive & Welding Adjunct
Instructors (Needles Campus)
ADMINISTRATIVE POSITION
Nursing Program Director
Applications and job
description/announcements are listed on our website @
