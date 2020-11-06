BUHSD
is taking applications for one
P/T CTE-Public Safety/Law Enforcement Teacher.
Salary:
$44,069 to $55,757
(Pro-rated for 4 hrs/day, based on years of service)
Requirements: Hold or qualify for a CTE: Public Service Credential w/Authorization to serve English Learners (Law Enforcement Experience and Education will qualify with commitment to complete 2 year online program), Law Enforcement experience, and Teaching Law Enforcement Courses - preferred.
Apply by:
11/17/20
Certificated applications may be obtained Online at
or apply directly online at the
District Edjoin link:
(Employment Contingent Upon Clearance of Fingerprinting, TB and Drug Testing). EOE
