San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants for the following position for the
21-22 SY:
Classified Position:
Paraprofessional General Ed. (grant funded)
$15.00 - $18.68 p/hr. 6.5 hrs.
per day 183 days
Completed two years of higher education
OR hold an AA/AS OR higher
degree
OR have passed a State or local academic proficiency test.
For more information/
qualifications please log on
Come Join a School District on the Move!
Close Date: open until filled
