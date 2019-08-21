San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants for the following positions

school year 19-20

Paraprofessional Special Ed.

Completed two years of higher education OR hold an AA/AS

OR higher degree

OR passed State or local

academic proficiency test

Range: $13.18 to $17.21

183 days 6.5 hrs./per day

Come Join a School District on the Move!

Close Date: open until filled

Application, and requirements available at

www.edjoin.org/SPVUSD

Or at

San Pasqual Valley Unified School District Office,

Rt. 1, 676 Baseline Road,

Winterhaven, CA 92283

(760) 572-0222

