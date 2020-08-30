The City of
Brawley
is currently recruiting for:
Police Chief
$125,000 - $135,000
The Police Chief plans, oversees, and directs the operations and services of the Police Department, including law enforcement, crime suppression and prevention; works cooperatively with City departments and outside agencies; is committed to community engagement and provides highly responsible and complex administrative support to the City Manager.
Minimum qualifications: include a Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university in criminal justice, police science, public administration or a closely related field. A Master's degree is preferred. The successful candidate must pass an extensive background investigation, possess a valid California driver's license and an acceptable driving record.
Any combination of experience and training that provides the required knowledge and abilities qualifies. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be.
Twelve (12) years of experience in police work, including at least five (5) years of supervisory/management experience in a municipal police department or county sheriff's department.
California P.O.S.T. Management certificate.
Possession of, or the ability to obtain, an appropriate, valid California P.O.S.T. Executive certificate.
Filing Deadline:
September 15, 2020
Applications available at:
or
