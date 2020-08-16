Small World Montessori
has an opening for the
following position:
Pre-School Teacher
We are looking for an enthusiastic, loving and reliable individual that loves to work with children and is a dependable team player. Essential skills include being highly creative, organized, and flexible. You must meet all licensing teacher qualifications for California.
Please email resumes to:
