The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC)
is looking to fill one full-time
vacancy for the position of:
Imperial Valley Resource
Management Agency
Project Manager or Program
Manager
Salary Range:
Project Manager
$57,614 - 86,691 Annually
Program Manager
$85,000 - $113,921 Annually
Under the general direction of the Executive Director of the Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) and the Imperial Valley Resource Management Agency (IVRMA) Board, the appointed candidate plans, coordinates, organizes and directs the operations and programs that include but not limited to: outreach to promote source reduction and recycling; tire recycling; coordination with the IVRMA member agencies (seven cities and County of Imperial) and trash/recycle haulers; and manage Household Hazardous Waste programs (HHW) and facilities.
See website for the full job
description, one-page statement of qualifications and
employment application at:
http://www.imperialctc.org/employment-opportunities/
Due to the current situation,
applications and statement of
qualifications need to be emailed to cristilerma@imperialctc.org
by 5 PM on
Monday, April 20, 2020.
Postmarks on due date will not be accepted.
For questions, please contact
Cristi Lerma at (760) 604-1100.
