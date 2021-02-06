CITY OF CALEXICO
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Public Works Project Inspector:
Full Time $25.60 - $31.12 hourly
Deadline to Apply:
5 P.M. February 19, 2021
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Four years construction, inspection or related experience; Valid California driver's license; high school diploma or GED.
Knowledge of: City, State & Federal regulations, policies, codes and permit requirements; Construction, utility and land development; Correct English usage, grammar, spelling, punctuation and vocabulary;
Ability to: inspect public land development, utility installation and relocations; provide technical reports, maps, drawings, plans and specifications.
City Hall is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Applications will only be
accepted by electronic
submission to:
personnel@calexico.ca.gov, fax at 760-357-7973, or by mail to City Hall, Attn: H.R. Dept.,
608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231 by the due date indicated for each position.
Applications and complete job
descriptions may be obtained by
visiting our website at:
www.calexico.ca.gov or by calling (760) 768-2107.
