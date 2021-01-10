Campesinos Unidos, Inc.
Job Opening
Full Time
Receptionist/Clerical
Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills. Ability to communicate well and deal effectively with a diversity of people, including staff and community. Ability to perform independently, possess excellent organizational skills, flexibility and ability to prioritize workload. Excellent computer knowledge, skills and experience required including Word, Excel, etc. Will be in charge of reception area, greet clients and assist clients. Perform all necessary clerical duties such as typing, filing and processing all incoming and outgoing telephone calls and messages.
High school graduate or equivalent plus college courses in English and Computer courses. Bilingual preferred; but not mandatory. Minimum of six months of recent experience in a responsible office setting.
Salary: $15.00 per hour
Apply at :
1005 C Street, Brawley, CA.
For more information please call (760) 370-5100.
Apply by January 15, 2021,
4:00 p.m.
Campesinos Unidos, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
