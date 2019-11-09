Records Assistant
$2,735 – $3,324 monthly
Applications accepted until 5:00 p.m. Monday,
December 2, 2019
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from high school and two years of general clerical experience including frequent public contact.
Human
Resources/Risk Management Technician
$3,401 – $4,101 monthly
Applications accepted until 5:00 p.m. Monday,
December 2, 2019
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from high school supplemented by college-level course work in business, human resources or a related field and three years of human resources experience involving recruitment, selection, examination, position classification, compensation and/or labor relations.
Application and complete job
description may be obtained at
HR Department, 608 Heber
Avenue, Calexico, CA,
(760) 768-2107 or visit
our website
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.