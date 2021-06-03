Heber Public Utility District
Is accepting applications for the position of Part-Time
Recreation Coordinator
$20.00 per hour.
Applications and Job
Description available at the:
District office, 1078 Dogwood Rd., Suite 103,
Heber, CA,
or on our website
Application deadline is 4:00 pm on June 18, 2021.
EOE
