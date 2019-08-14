Alegria Adult Day Health Care
is looking for a Full-Time
Register Nurse
Monday to Friday
7:15am to 3:45pm
Paid Holidays
Full Benefits, including Medical
Negotiable Pay
Caring, Energetic, Bilingual
Apply at:
1101 C.N. Perry Ave.
Calexico, CA 92231
Tel.768-8419 and Fax 768-8491
