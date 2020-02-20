McCabe Union Elementary School District

Is accepting CERTIFICATED

Applications for the

2020-2021 School Year

Application Deadline:

3/6/2020

RSP/SDC/Special Education Teacher

Full Time: 10 months/185 days

Salary: Placement on Certificated Salary

Schedule According to Education and Experience

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision & Life Equal to District Cap

For requirements, desired

qualifications, and to apply, go to:

www.edjoin.org

MUESD District Office

701 W. McCabe Road

El Centro, CA 92243

Mon-Fri. 8:00AM-4:00PM

www.muesd.net

Equal Opportunity Employer

