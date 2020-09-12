San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants
for the following position
20/21 school year:
Maintenance Worker
Range: $3,075.00 - $3,487.00
per month
8 hrs. per day
12month position with
Employee benefits
Come Join a School District on the Move!
Close Date: open until filled
Application, and requirements available at
