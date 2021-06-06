Senior Engineer

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 97F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High 99F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.