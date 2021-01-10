Speech Language Pathologist
Brawley, CA
This position provides clinical services for individuals with speech, voice, language, communication, and swallowing disorders, aimed at the amelioration of difficulties stemming from such disorders. In addition, this position will teach, supervise, and manage clinical and educational programs, and engage in program development, program oversight, and research activities related to communication sciences and disorders, swallowing, and related areas.
Must have Master's Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and Valid Speech Language Pathology State License.
Mail resumes to:
Sally T. Nguyen, General Counsel, Pioneers Memorial Hospital,
207 W. Legion Road,
Brawley, CA 92227
