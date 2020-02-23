San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants

for the following position 20/21sy:

(2) Teacher

Multiple Subject Credential

Range: $51,472-$75,004

Master Stipend (if Applicable) $1,500.00

184 days 7.5 hrs./per day

with Employee benefits.

Come Join a School District on the Move!

Close Date: open until filled

Application, and requirements available at

www.edjoin.org/SPVUSD

Or at

San Pasqual Valley Unified School District Office,

Rt. 1, 676 Baseline Road,

Winterhaven, CA 92283

(760) 572-0222

