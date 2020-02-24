CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
CERTIFICATED VACANCIES
2020-2021 School Year
TEACHING POSITIONS
- Athletic Director 60% / Teacher 40%
- Automotive Technology
- English
- Health Science
- Science – All Areas
Deadline to Apply: Open Until Filled
Apply online: www.edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
For further information call:
(760) 336-4500
or visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.