The Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program

is accepting applications for

Trainer / Facilitator

(Truck Driving Instructor)

2 Part-time position(s)

Position contingent upon

funding

$27.95 per hour

Apply at IVROP, 687 State St.,

El Centro, CA 92243

(760) 482-2600 or online at www.edjoin.org

Deadline For Filing: :

June 30, 2021, 5:00 pm,

or until filled.

www.ivrop.org

EOE

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.