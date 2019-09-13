Central Union High School District is looking for a highly motivated
Transportation Supervisor
$70,260-$85,428 plus benefits
Minimum Qualifications:
• High school graduation or G.E.D. equivalent
• 5 years of increasingly responsible experience in a student
transportation operation including experience driving a school bus
• California School Bus Driver Trainer certification
• Valid California Class B Commercial Driver’s License
with Passenger Endorsement
• Valid California Special Driver Certificate with “S” School Bus Endorsement
• Valid Medical Card
• Valid First Aid certification
• Oral fluency in Spanish preferred
The successful candidate will demonstrate:
• Strong leadership and collaboration skills
• Effective communication and strong interpersonal skills
Employment contingent upon background check,
health exam and veri cation of employment eligibility
Application deadline: Friday, October 4, 2019 by 4 pm
Apply online: www.edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
For more information: 760-336-4500 or www.cuhsd.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.