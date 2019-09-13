Central Union High School District is looking for a highly motivated

Transportation Supervisor

$70,260-$85,428 plus benefits

Minimum Qualifications:

• High school graduation or G.E.D. equivalent

• 5 years of increasingly responsible experience in a student

transportation operation including experience driving a school bus

• California School Bus Driver Trainer certification

• Valid California Class B Commercial Driver’s License

with Passenger Endorsement

• Valid California Special Driver Certificate with “S” School Bus Endorsement

• Valid Medical Card

• Valid First Aid certification

• Oral fluency in Spanish preferred

The successful candidate will demonstrate:

• Strong leadership and collaboration skills

• Effective communication and strong interpersonal skills

Employment contingent upon background check,

health exam and veri cation of employment eligibility

Application deadline: Friday, October 4, 2019 by 4 pm

Apply online: www.edjoin.org/centralunionhsd

For more information: 760-336-4500 or www.cuhsd.net

