City of Brawley
is currently recruiting for:
Utility Leadman
Salary:
Range 22 $21.99 - $26.73/hr.
Minimum Qualifications:Equivalent to a high school diploma. Three or more years of water distribution and sewer collection maintenance or field operations experience, including one or more years in a lead or supervisory capacity. Must possess a current D-3 Water Distribution certification as well as a valid Class B California driver's license.
Apply at:
Personnel - City Administration Offices
383 Main Street
Brawley, CA 92227
Deadline:
September 24, 2019
