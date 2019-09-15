City of Brawley

is currently recruiting for:

Utility Leadman

Salary:

Range 22 $21.99 - $26.73/hr.

Minimum Qualifications:Equivalent to a high school diploma. Three or more years of water distribution and sewer collection maintenance or field operations experience, including one or more years in a lead or supervisory capacity. Must possess a current D-3 Water Distribution certification as well as a valid Class B California driver's license.

Apply at:

Personnel - City Administration Offices

383 Main Street

Brawley, CA 92227

Deadline:

September 24, 2019

