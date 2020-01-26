McCabe Union Elementary School District

Is accepting CLASSIFIED

Applications for the

2019-2020 School Year

Utility Worker

*Full-Time/8 Hour

*10 Months/180 Days

*$13.37/Hour

*Position Includes Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision & Life Equal to District Cap

Application Deadline:

January 31, 2020 by 11:00am

For requirements, desired

qualifications, and application, go to:

www.edjoin.org or www.muesd.net

Submit applications at:

MUESD District Office

(Corfman School)

701 W. McCabe Road

El Centro, CA 92243

Mon-Fri. 8:00AM-4:00PM

Equal Opportunity Employer

