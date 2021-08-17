Warehouse Support /
Building Maintenance Attendant
The Imperial Valley Press is looking for a warehouse support person to work under the supervision of the Circulation Manager. This part-time position is a multi-faceted night shift position with duties to include supporting carriers, receiving, preparing and dispatching daily newspapers for distributors, as well as performing maintenance and janitorial assignments.
Email resumes to: jnavarro@ivpressonline.com
with the subject line:
Warehouse Support
NO phone calls please.
