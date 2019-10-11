City of Holtville is seeking
applicants for the following
position:
Water Treatment Plant Operator III
($3,420/month)
Applications, a complete job
description, and requirements are available at www.holtville.ca.gov
or City Hall, 121 W. 5th St.,
Holtville, CA 92250.
Application Deadline: Monday, October 21, 2019 at 5:00 PM.
Apply in person at 121 W. 5th St., Holtville, CA 92250.
Postmarks/Faxed/emailed
applications will not be accepted.
