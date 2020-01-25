Water Treatment Plant Operator III
$4,393 – $5,340 monthly
Applications accepted
until 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from High School supplemented by 24 units of college-level course work in math and chemistry and one year of increasingly responsible maintenance of water distribution system. State of California Water Treatment Plant Operator grade III certification. Valid California driver’s license.
Water Sewer/
Distribution
Operator Lead
$4,503 – $5,473 monthly
Open until filled
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from High School. Three years of water and sewer maintenance or field operations experience, including at least six months of experience in a lead or supervisor capacity. State of California Distribution Operator Certification Grade D-3. Valid Class B California Driver’s License.
Reference
Librarian
$3,770 – $4,583 monthly
Applications accepted
until 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Minimum Requirements/Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Library Science, public administration or related field. Knowledge of automated library systems, library methods, procedures,
Application and complete job
description may be obtained at
HR Department, 608 Heber
Avenue, Calexico, CA,
(760) 768-2107 or visit
our website
