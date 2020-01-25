Water Treatment Plant Operator III

$4,393 – $5,340 monthly

Applications accepted

until 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from High School supplemented by 24 units of college-level course work in math and chemistry and one year of increasingly responsible maintenance of water distribution system. State of California Water Treatment Plant Operator grade III certification. Valid California driver’s license.

Water Sewer/

Distribution

Operator Lead

$4,503 – $5,473 monthly

Open until filled

Minimum Requirements/Experience: Graduation from High School. Three years of water and sewer maintenance or field operations experience, including at least six months of experience in a lead or supervisor capacity. State of California Distribution Operator Certification Grade D-3. Valid Class B California Driver’s License.

Reference

Librarian

$3,770 – $4,583 monthly

Applications accepted

until 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Minimum Requirements/Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Library Science, public administration or related field. Knowledge of automated library systems, library methods, procedures,

 

Application and complete job

description may be obtained at

HR Department, 608 Heber

Avenue, Calexico, CA,

(760) 768-2107 or visit

our website

at www.calexico.ca.gov

