Heber Public Utility District
Is accepting applications for the position of
Water & Wastewater Operator II
Must have a State Operator Certification in Water Treatment II & Distribution II and must obtain a Wastewater Treatment II within 12 months.
Deadline to submit application
December 13th at 4:00 p.m.
Starting salary
$26.838 per hour with CalPERS retirement, Social Security and full medical benefits.
Application available at
1078 Dogwood Rd., Ste. 103,
Heber, CA 92249 or at
www.heber.ca.gov. EOE
