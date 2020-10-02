Heber Public Utility District
Is accepting applications for the position of
Water & Wastewater Operator-in-Training
Must obtain a State Operator Certification in Water Treatment & Distribution within 18 months, and a Wastewater Treatment 1 within 24 months.
Deadline to submit application
October 15th at 4:00 p.m.
Starting salary
$23.319 per hour
Application available at
1078 Dogwood Rd., Ste. 103,
Heber, CA 92249 or at
www.heber.ca.gov. EOE
