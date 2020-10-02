Heber Public Utility District

Is accepting applications for the position of

Water & Wastewater Operator-in-Training

Must obtain a State Operator Certification in Water Treatment & Distribution within 18 months, and a Wastewater Treatment 1 within 24 months.

Deadline to submit application

October 15th at 4:00 p.m.

Starting salary

$23.319 per hour

Application available at

1078 Dogwood Rd., Ste. 103,

Heber, CA 92249 or at

www.heber.ca.gov. EOE

