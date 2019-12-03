Weatherization Crew Assistant

Desired Qualifications: High school diploma GED,or experience equivalent preferred but not mandatory, two (2) years construction/roofing experience in residential field. Primary duties install doors, weatherstripping, repair and/or replace doors, door hardware, water saving devices glass/windows and other building repairs as assigned

Location: Imperial County

Salary Range: $15.00/Hour

Apply at:

Campesinos Unidos

1005 "C" Street,

Brawley, California

CUI is an equal opportunity

Employer

