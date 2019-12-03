Weatherization Crew Assistant
Desired Qualifications: High school diploma GED,or experience equivalent preferred but not mandatory, two (2) years construction/roofing experience in residential field. Primary duties install doors, weatherstripping, repair and/or replace doors, door hardware, water saving devices glass/windows and other building repairs as assigned
Location: Imperial County
Salary Range: $15.00/Hour
Apply at:
Campesinos Unidos
1005 "C" Street,
Brawley, California
CUI is an equal opportunity
Employer
