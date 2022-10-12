In Tuesday’s edition of the Imperial Valley Press, we erroneously stated the Phoenix Bar was connected to the Best Western hotel. The Phoenix Bar is connected to the MainStay Suites hotel, located at 2354 S. 4th Street, Building B, in El Centro.
The Imperial Valley Press apologizes for the error and strives to be as accurate as possible.
