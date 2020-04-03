By TOM BODUS
Editor in Chief
EL CENTRO – Imperial County Public Health Department has confirmed its first death from complications of the novel coronavirus.
The news was announced Thursday afternoon in a joint press teleconference with Imperial County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday and County Chief Executive Office Tony Rouhotas Jr.
The individual was described as an elderly adult with multiple underlying health conditions who was recently diagnosed and was being treated in a San Diego hospital.
The preliminary understanding from the contact investigation is that this patient had minimal local community exposure and spent time in residences in both Imperial County and near Mexicali, Baja California, the health department said.
To date, there have been 50 positive COVID-19 cases in Imperial County, six of whom have recovered and are no longer in isolation. There have also been 329 negative tests. Nine tests are pending.
“I feel horrible,” Munday said in announcing the county’s first COVID-19 death. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Citing the community’s small size and the patient’s family’s right to privacy, Munday declined to disclose additional information about the patient’s age or medical history, as well as that about any of the other patients who have tested positive.
With increased testing and apparent spread within the community, the number of positive cases figures to continue to climb. “We are in the upswing of the curve,” Munday said.
However, asked about predictive models being used elsewhere to project how quickly the number of cases might grow and what demands they might place on the healthcare system, he said there is not enough information available yet to do that kind of analysis.
“It’s very hard to make a curve when you don’t have a lot data to put into it,” he said.
He and Rouhotas both emphasized the continued importance of physical distancing, handwashing and the statewide stay-at-home order to slow the disease’s spread. They advised the public to conduct themselves as though they have already been exposed to COVID-19 and eliminate all non-essential travel.
“These orders are not only intended to slow the spread of illness for everyone in our community but are designed to protect residents who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness, including elderly persons and those with underlying health conditions,” Munday said.
Rouhotas stressed the importance of county residents acting responsibly both as citizens and as adults. “It’s a rough time now,” he said, “but we’ll get through this.”
