DIESEL TRUCK MECHANIC
Diagnosing, servicing, and repairing heavy trucks and semi trailers (flatbeds, drop decks, lowboys, belly dumps, end dumps, etc.) Perform truck/trailer inspections. Welding/fabrication skills a plus, but not required. Pay depending on experience.
Pick up job application at 839 Dogwood Road Heber or download from our website www.pyramidca.com
