Name: Tomas Oliva
Age: 38
Occupation: Community Liaison/Councilman
List your previous civic leadership experience:
Former WomanHaven Board of Directors; Centinela State Prison Citizen's Advisory Committee; 2020 Census Advisory Committee; Center for Creative Leadership (Participant); El Centro Chamber of Commerce Youth Advisory Council; Regional Affairs Officer for the Southern CA Association of Governments; and SANDAG Borders Committee; Current Political Science Adjunct Professor at IVC.
What issue will you focus on?
Residents have asked us to focus on attainable housing, homelessness, downtown/small business, and parks and recreation. These themes are important for our smart and sustainable growth of the City. Supporting City services, improving customer services, and modernizing our systems is also a focus of mine.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
I have decided to run for re-election because I want to continue with the progress of the City. There are so many projects on the horizon and I want to make sure that every resident is afforded a voice at the table.
What is your strongest asset?
My education, faith, and compassion are my strongest assets. I believe my preparation, moral compass, and empathy towards my "fellow neighbor" are the foundations towards making good decisions for our community. Lastly, my experience in working for all 3 levels of government - has trained me to problem solve.
Why should the voters vote for you?
I believe voters should vote for me because I am a fair person and passionate about El Centro. I grew up here and am a product of this community. My votes and advocacy on Council have always been to consider all walks of life. I humbly ask for your support.
Name: Sonia Carter
Age: 49
Occupation: Educator for the El Centro Elementary School District
List your previous civic leadership experience:
The highlights and special contributions of my volunteerism are my involvement with the Church, CSEA, the El Centro Library and Community Service Board, and Social Justice committee. This names a few, I have volunteered on different committees all of my life.
What issue will you focus on?
When elected to council, I plan on prioritizing the following areas in alignment with the city’s strategic plan: (1) economic prosperity, (2) homelessness, (3) transportation and safety.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
Our people need change. They need a different voice and a different outlook. It’s important to back up what you believe in and what you always advocate for. I believe that an influential leader needs to lead by example. I will be the voice for ALL of our people.
What is your strongest asset?
I would say that my strongest asset is my voice. My ability to convey a message authentically and profoundly. My ability to use my voice in service to others. I am compassionate, and worked beyond the call of duty in order to meet goals or solve problems.
Why should the voters vote for you?
The voters should vote for me because I want to support them. My election is truly and only for the betterment and the benefit of our constituents of our city. I want to listen to the residents of El Centro and make informed decisions based on their feedback.
Name: Jason Jackson
Age: 49
Occupation: President of Southwest Protective Services, Inc.
List your previous civic leadership experience:
El Centro Planning Commission 2006-2010; El Centro City Council 2011-2020; El Centro Mayor 2016; President, El Centro Kiwanis Club 2013; Imperial County Workforce Development 2007 - Present (Current Chairman); Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation 2015 - Present (Current Chairman); El Centro Chamber of Commerce Director 2006-2010.
What issue will you focus on?
My biggest focus will be crime and homelessness. I am the ONLY candidate endorsed by the El Centro Police Officers Association. I received that endorsement because they know that I have a real plan to deal with homelessness, and I will support our officers in their fight against crime.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
I am seeking re-election to the Council because I believe there is a need for leadership, and experience. During my 9 years on the Council, El Centro celebrated many successes. Unfortunately, over the last two years that positive momentum has been lost. I will work hard to regain it.
What is your strongest asset?
My strongest assets are knowledge, experience, and leadership. My 13 years serving El Centro has afforded me the opportunity to deal with everything from budget shortfalls to the Covid-19 Pandemic. I believe my leadership is greatly needed on this City Council, as we tackle the issues of tomorrow.
Why should the voters vote for you?
I believe that my successful record as a City Councilman and Mayor speaks volumes. The successful passage of Measure P while I was Mayor, has produced millions of dollars towards our infrastructure. Our new library, new parks, and renovations of old parks would not have been possible, without Measure P.
Name: Danielle Flores
Occupation: Legal Assistant
RESPONSE NOT RECEIVED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.