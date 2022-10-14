EL CENTRO – Though the formal opening of El Centro’s new public library at 1198 N. Imperial Ave. isn’t until November, some members of the public and dignitaries got a sneak peek at Thursday evening’s state of the city address.
The main library area was closed off by a security gate, but its expansive shelves of reading materials and seating was temptingly visible.
Attendees were greeted by sunlit high-ceiling atrium that will serve as the access point to library areas.
The state of the city address by Mayor Tomas Oliva was held in a community room that has a capacity of 232.
The opening event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 10 with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m.
