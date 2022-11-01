The Imperial County Film Commission invites residents to submit location leads to the "American Pickers" television show for their upcoming twenty-third season, according to ICFC and Cineflix USA press releases.
Last week, Cineflex, the production company for History Channel's "American Pickers," announced that the show will be returning to California in January 2023, and they reached out to the Film Commission for assistance and leads on location throughout Imperial County, according to the ICFC release.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique "picking" on The History Channel., according to Cineflix. The hit show follows pickers in the business, as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques.
"They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them," the Cinefliex USA release reads.
The show's Associate Producer, Meredith Ball, told the Film Commission that they "...rely heavily on family members and neighbors for some of our best leads," IC Film Commissioner Charla Teeters-Stewart wrote in a release, quoting Ball.
"Amassers are sometimes reluctant to promote their collections, or don't know we are coming into town," Ball said. "We encourage members of the community to reach out and tell us about the unique and interesting opportunities in their area."
Ball also said that "Sometimes collectors are reluctant to let pieces go, but once they discover their treasures will get a new lease on life, that they will go to people who understand and appreciate their value, they are more than willing to part with them."
"As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics," the Cineflix release reads. "Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way."
"The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and area always looking to discover something they've never seen before," it reads. "They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them."
"The Imperial Valley is no stranger to these sorts of shows," Teeters-Stewart wrote, "having welcomed a wide variety of reality and docu-series to the area." Teeters-Stewart said "National Geographic, the Travel Channel, and many others – including productions from overseas – have utilized our distinctive landscapes and natural areas as a backdrop for these types of productions."
"Each show brings significant economic impact, as well as recognition, to our county," Teeters-Stewart said.
"A part of our organization's mission is to welcome and help production," she wrote," finding the necessary locations, services and talent required to make their time in Imperial County a positive experience," the film commissioner said.
"I know there must be a few collectors in our midst that have amassed outstanding, unique, collections that would be perfect for the show," Teeters-Stewart said.
"My ultimate find would be someone with memorabilia that showcases unique collections, discovering things they have never seen before," she said.
"If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, we would love to hear from you," the Cineflex USA release reads.
Both releases stress that the Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.
Locals of Imperial County interested in participating to see if their items are of interest to the show can contact American Pickers at americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. The show can also be found on Facebook at @GotAPick.
