Mexican singer Yuridia’s concert scheduled for Sunday at Palenque de Fiestas del Sol was canceled for undisclosed reasons.
Organizers of the event said a new concert date will be announced Wednesday.
Instructions regarding refunds for persons who had purchased tickets in advance for Sunday’s show will also be announced then.
SPORTS
Brawley pitcher has surgery
Brawley pitcher Jake Sanchez recently underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm, Aguilas de Mexicali Baseball club recently announced.
The surgery replaces the broken ulnar collateral ligament located in the internal side of the elbow that connects arm bones.
The Imperial Valley native was hurt while playing in the playoffs of the Mexican Baseball League, where he plays with Toros de Tijuana club.
Typical recovery from the surgery is 12 to 15 months.
CRIME
Man found dead, burned
A man was found dead and burned Sunday in western Mexicali, according to police reports.
The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. in an abandoned lot located at Colonia Santo Domingo neighborhood.
According to the report, an anonymous source told authorities the body was located at the intersection of Gomez Morin Boulevard and Independencia Avenue.
Police officers were deployed to the area where they found the charred remains of the individual, who remains unidentified as of press time.
The body was transported to the local coroner's office for autopsy.
EDUCATION
Teachers union leader arrested
National Guard agents arrested a former teachers union leader on charges of car theft.
The State Education Workers Union (SETE) said its legitimate Secretary General Victor Fernando García Dávalos was apprehended Saturday at 10 p.m. after union leader Héctor Miguel Lara filed a report against him for illegally taking union vehicles.
SETE said Lara was named secretary general in an illegal decision made by labor court.
Mexican police officers executed an arrest warrant and kept García Dávalos at the Mexicali Police Department jail.
García Dávalos’ lawyer, Luis Alfonso Vargas, said his client was taken to a court hearing for indictment Sunday morning.
Union members protested at the Mexicali police headquarters to demand Garcia Dávalos’ release.
The union leader was released from custody Sunday morning.
CRIME
Two arrested for homicide
A woman and her son were arrested Friday evening for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 48-year-old man.
Rocío “Doe,” 38, and her son, José Armando “Doe,” 18, are accused of killing Manuel Ramos Ibarra at 9 p.m. at 2072 Hungría Avenue in Colonia Nacionalista neighborhood.
Police said the victim’s 13-year-old son reported the killing, which he said took place during a domestic violence incident.
Police found and apprehended the suspects blocks away from the scene.
However, authorities were unable to find the knife presumably used in the crime.
The victim was taken by relatives to the Red Cross west clinic, where he was declared dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Exotic animals, drugs seized in bar search warrant
Mexican law enforcement officers seized exotic animals, drugs and at least one firearm were seized over the weekend during a search warrant executed in a local bar, the Mexican Attorney General's office said Sunday.
According to the agency, a Mexican judge granted a search warrant after an anonymous source notified authorities about the presence of the exotic animals in a bar located by Aviación Avenue, close to Nido de los Aguilas baseball stadium.
At the scene, police agents found two African lions, an eagle, a snake, two handguns, 50 cartridges, a bag of cocaine and a bag of methamphetamine.
Mexico's agents arrested three persons at the scene.
Authorities did not disclose details about the suspects’ identities or the weapons seized.
The suspects and the evidence were turned over to federal prosecutors.
ENVIRONMENT
Environmental crime bill introduced
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that, if enacted, would impose a 12-year prison sentence on those convicted of ecological crimes.
The proposal was introduced by Assemblyman Luis Moreno, of the local party Transformemos, and it would reform the Penal Code to impose penalties to those who commit crimes against the environment.
The lawmaker said the bill, if it becomes law, would penalize those who illegally dump pesticides and other dangerous chemicals. The bill also includes provisions to penalize those who contribute to expanded development that affects the environment.
“Indifference, indolence and corruption by authorities has made (officials) turn deaf ears to ecocide issues even though citizens and authorities from the United States have asked to take measures to stop and prevent environmental problems,” Moreno said.
The lawmaker indicated that some of the crimes included in the bill are pollution of the Tijuana River, the extraction of sands for industrial purposes and the illegal fishing of totoaba.
The bill would fine and imprison those who cause public health harm, cause light and noise pollution, and violate land-use ordinances.
The bill was turned over to the Commission of Justice.
—Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
