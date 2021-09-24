Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.