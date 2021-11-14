Fans enjoy live rodeo action at Cattle Call

Right Now
58°
Clear
- Humidity: 37%
- Cloud Coverage:0%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:11:43 AM
- Sunset: 04:41:07 PM
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High near 90F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 90F. Winds light and variable.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in Sunday morning collision
- El Centro official responds to suit against city cop
- Deja accidente en Calexico una persona sin vida
- County Auditor-Controller guilty of one charge, no verdict on felonies
- 'AV Wall' opens at Bucklin Park
- County mulls more staff working remotely
- Cattle Call week begins with Chili Cook-Off
- No verdict Monday in trial of county auditor-controller
- ECRMC hospital chief gives COVID update
- Residents welcome return of Mariachi Night
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.