On Saturday night, California Little League District 22’s 10U All-Star Tournament crowned a champion and the 12U tournament saw six teams in opening-round games.
10U All-Stars
In the 10U All-Star action, for the second time in as many 2022 tournaments, the Championship banner was won by the District’s newest member, the Yuma 10U All-Stars.
The Yuma 10U’s ended the seven-team double-elimination tournament undefeated, downing the Calexico All-Stars 12-2.
The Yuma Little League joined District 22 this year after previously playing (Cal) Ripken Baseball, a division of the Babe Ruth League, in which age grouping and rules are very similar.
The game also marked the second time in 2022 that Yuma, who also claimed the D-22 8U All-Star title, had defeated a Calexico All-Star team coached by Mateo Sauceda.
“I am very proud of all my players who played with a lot of heart in this tournament,” Sauceda said of the 10U team who made it to the championship game by winning the consolation bracket. “And congrats to Yuma Little League for winning their second District 22 title this year.”
For Calexico, Armando Lizarraga scored their first run in the first inning on a base hit from Amed Solano before Yuma answered with 6 runs in the bottom of the first.
Calexico scored again in the top of the third inning on a base hit from Robert Covarrubias to drive in Leo Chavez before Yuma scored four runs in the fourth inning to go up by ten runs and end the game early.
12U All-Stars
Districts 22’s twelve-year-old All-Stars Tournament also began Saturday night with the Brawley All-Stars squeezing out a 6-5 win over Imperial at Volunteer Park, the Calexico All-Stars shutting out host Holtville 8-0 and El Centro also getting the shut-out 4-0 over the Sunbeam All-Stars at Sunbeam Lake.
Brawley All-Star coach Anthony Rodriguez used his two ace pitchers with starter Alberto Perez going three innings and Max Reyes then holding off Imperial.
Offensively, Rodriguez said the tone of the game was set by Reyes who led off the bottom of the first with a home run.
Brawley All-Star Javier Torres opened the fifth inning with a bunt single igniting a two-run comeback rally while AJ Rodriguez and Kade Reeves had two hits each and Joseph Grijalva had the game-winning RBI.
For the Imperial All-Stars of coach Fred Robles, Anthony Guardado pitched for four-plus innings before giving way to Santonio Urena.
Imperial catcher Gianni Robles went two-for-three with two doubles while Issak Rojas added an RBI double.
“These are those great games you love to be a part of,” Robles said. “Last year we walked it off on them in All-Stars and now it was their turn."
The Brawley All-Stars next host Yuma who had the opening bye in the seven-team tournament in a winners bracket game while Imperial has a bye.
“We played both Imperial and Yuma in the Tournament of Champions earlier this summer so we knew going in they were going to be tough,” Rodriguez said. “Yuma is going to be especially tough for us, they have 12 teams per division and we have four teams … but it is what it is.”
Saturday night at Sunbeam Lake, the El Centro 12U All-Stars won 4-0 over Sunbeam as Damian Cordero threw a one-hitter over five innings, with Melky Marquez doubling and driving in two runs and Cordero picking up an RBI.
