110 IN THE SHADE: California roundup

There are at least four important events affecting California these days. It’s a big state so you could add many more.
First, Gov. Gavin Newsom handily beat the recall vote of last Tuesday. He won by 28 percentage points. Bringing in the Democrats’ big guns helped him: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden both made appearances in the Golden State. Barack Obama — remember him? — appeared in Vote No ads on TV. This motivated the base.
I’m still stunned that the Republican faithful elected to support the most anti-Californian values candidate, Larry Elder. Elder was for off-shore drilling, anti-abortion, anti-pandemic public health measures, against the minimum wage, and the list goes on. I read that it’s reflective of the rural-urban divide. But come on, guys and gals, why so negative and bent on turning back the clock in this and many other states? I would think that if you wanted to bring in a smart, capable Republican, you would have supported Kevin Faulconer, a former mayor of San Diego. He’s a moderate with experience governing a large city.
But it’s clear that the party of Donald Trump doesn’t care much for experience, sane policies, or governing in the public’s interest. The goal is disruption, an anti-American quirk. How else can one explain the popularity of Elder who is opposed to public health measures to battle the pandemic and save lives? After all, the stay-at-home rules, masking and urging vaccinations are to protect the public’s health and survivability. These measures are not usual, and we all have had to sacrifice.
Imperial County is evidently a rural exception voting overwhelmingly, 61 percent to retain Newsom. However, our turnout was small, 16 percent. Thoughtful people who voted.
The second big issue is that the return of children to school has been successful. Yes. There have been COVID outbreaks in California schools, but these have been isolated and few schools have found it necessary to shut down entirely. This despite the digital chisme on Facebook reporting, erroneously, that various Calexico schools have had to shut down. Get your facts straight folks. Unfortunately, social media is often fact-free. Try established newspapers, online, and school district and government web sites. You are entitled to your own opinion but not your own set of facts (Daniel Patrick Moynihan).
Thirdly, California fires are threatening Sequoia National Park and the giant sequoia groves. The General Sherman, the largest tree in the world by volume, is threatened. Fire crews have wrapped the base of the tree in fire resistant aluminum blankets and have cleared brush at the base of the giant sequoias. Fires threaten these enormous, beautiful trees.
Last summer we rented a house in Camp Nelson in Sequoia National Forest just south of the National Park. We did visit a grove of giant sequoias. It’s an experience not to be missed. Mother Nature is awesome. At this time, Camp Nelson, situated within the forest, is under mandatory evacuation orders. So much of California’s forest land is burning. Scientists and meteorologists blame the increasing intensity and frequency of wild fires on global warming.
Fourth, the USC Trojans finally fired coach Clay Helton. Is this earth shaking? It is if you’re a Trojan fan and have suffered through too many seasons of mediocre college football by a once-great team. There are signs of life as USC bounced back last weekend under interim coach, Donte Williams, and substitute, freshman quarterback, Jaxson Dart.
I’m a pretty controlled person. The exception is when I’m watching a USC football game. I’m tired of hearing about how much talent is present on the USC team. It requires a top-tier coach to instill discipline, skill and desire. I don’t know if this is the year the Trojans will make the Irish suffer, but their leprechaun will soon be run out of the stadium. Fight on!
California remains a great state. Check out CalMatters, CapRadio and The California Report for more Cal news.
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
