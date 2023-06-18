$12.2 million awarded to County’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure

EL CENTRO – Leticia Plancarte-Garcia, Director of Behavioral Health, is proud to announce the awarding of $12,212,731 million in grant funding for county-based projects that support behavioral health infrastructure, giving the county new opportunities to address gaps in care and create sustainable improvements that better serve Imperial County residents.
According to a joint press release from Imperial County Executive Office and Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, the awards are delivered through the Department of Health Care Services’ (DHCS) Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 4: Children and Youth grants. Governor Gavin Newsom announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral health infrastructure for children and youth.
“This funding will give us the opportunity to remodel and upgrade two of our County-owned facilities so that we can expand capacity and increase access to services for children, youth and their families,” Plancarte-Garcia said in the release. “The rehabilitation of these facilities will allow us to provide age-appropriate settings to increase client engagement and obtain better treatment results.”
According to the release, one project was awarded $4,085,816 to remodel and expand space at the existing Mental Health Triage and Casa Serena, located in El Centro at 202 N. 8th Street. This project will see an increase of approximately 1542 square-feet to expand the areas primarily serving the children and youth populations and 5,200 square-feet will be rehabilitated by equipping the entire facility with appropriate equipment and fixtures.
The second project was awarded $8,126,915 and will rehabilitate the Children and Adolescents Outpatient Clinic, also located in El Centro, at 120 N. 8th Street. This will include maximizing space to increase office space, provide a better waiting area, and make major repairs such as replacement of plumbing, electrical, roof, and covered patio, the release reads.
According to the release, this is the fourth of six rounds of the $2.2 billion BHCIP funding provided by the Legislature and the Governor, which was authorized in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget to construct, acquire, and expand behavioral health facilities and community based care options as well as invest in mobile crisis infrastructure. Funds can only be used for facility capacity expansion. BHCIP is part of a broader commitment by the California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS) to improve the state’s behavioral health and long-term care continuum infrastructure.
"These investments will ensure care can be provided in the least restrictive settings by creating a wide range of options, including outpatient alternatives, urgent care, peer respite, wellness centers, and social rehabilitation models," the release reads. "This will also provide alternatives to incarceration, hospitalization, homelessness, and institutionalization by better meeting the needs of vulnerable populations who face the greatest barriers to access. A variety of care placement options can provide a vital off-ramp from intensive behavioral health service settings, helping transition individuals, including the most vulnerable, to community living."
Recipients of BHCIP Round 4: Children and Youth grants include cities, counties, Tribal entities, nonprofits, and for-profit organizations statewide that serve target populations. Additional information on BHCIP Round 4: Children and Youth awardees is available at dashboard.buildingcalhhs.com, the release reads.
