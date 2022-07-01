CALEXICO - On Wednesday night, the Calexico Little League 12U All-Stars won their fifth-straight consolation bracket do-or-die game in District 22 12U All-Star tournament, advancing to Thursday night’s championship game.
Playing at Alex Rivera Field, Calexico downed the Brawley All-Stars 3-1 to advance to the first of potentially two All-Star tournament championship games.
Calexico 12U All-Star Leo Montes made a lifetime of memories for himself and his teammates, pitching a no-hit complete game against the Brawley All-Stars.
Montes surrendered an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth inning, ironically striking out the side after Max Reyes led off by getting on base via an error then scoring on a dropped third strike.
Montes also was able to survive a walk and an error in the Brawley fifth inning getting a strike out to end the threat.
Montes ended the game with tournament-high thirteen strike.
The Brawley All-Stars countered with starter Kade Reeves going three and two-thirds and surrendered all three runs before Alberto Perez who shut out Calexico for the remainder of the game.
The Calexico All-Stars scored their three runs in the top of the third inning as JJ Rosales, Mathew Mascote and Benji Sosa all reached home plate.
“It was a battle of pitching and Montes is a really good pitcher and we had some solid pitching too,” Brawley All-Star coach Anthony Rodriguez said. “It came down to we couldn’t get our bats going but he was awesome.”
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Thursday night Calexico traveled to Frazier Field in Eddy White Park to meet the undefeated El Centro All-Stars needing a victory to force a second winner-take-all championship game in Calexico on Friday night.
The El Centro All-Stars previously defeated the Calexico All-Stars 7-3 in a winner’s bracket game on Sunday night at home and then downed the previously undefeated Brawley All-Stars by a score of 8-4.
For the Calexico All-Stars of coach Ernesto Chong, the loss to El Centro has been their lone blemish as they have defeated Holtville twice while also defeating the Imperial All-Stars.The IVPress’ coverage of all the District 22 All-Star tournaments includes daily updates with scores and game schedules at the IVPress Sports page on Facebook and the 12U All-Star Tournament championship game(s) will also be covered in Sunday’s IVPress print edition.
The next District 22 All-Star tournament will begin next Tuesday and feature the five-team double-elimination Junior League All-Stars (13-14-year-olds).
