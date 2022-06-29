With the first of possibly two Little League District 22’s 12U All-Star Tournament championship games scheduled to begin Thursday night, four of the original seven teams remain in the title hunt.
On Monday night, two consolation bracket do-or-die games saw the Yuma and Imperial 12U All-Star teams eliminated, joining the Sunbeam All-Stars who were eliminated Sunday night.
The Holtville All-Stars received a solid complete-game pitching performance from Derrick Strahm to beat the visiting Yuma All-Stars by a score of 10-3.
Meanwhile, the Calexico All-Stars stayed alive in the double-elimination tournament by defeating Imperial 9-4, setting up a consolation bracket rematch with Holtville.
The Holtville All-Stars again traveled Tuesday night to meet the Calexico All-Stars after Calexico won an 8-0 opening round game Saturday night at Alex Rivera Field.
Also Tuesday night, the 12U District 22 All-Star tournament’s two undefeated teams, the Brawley and El Centro All-Stars, met at Frazier Field in Eddie White Park in El Centro.
The game determined which team would automatically advance to the tournament’s championship game at their home field on Thursday night.
Additionally, the winner of the El Centro and Brawley 12U All-Star game would have to be beaten twice to be denied the D-22 championship.
The IVPress’ coverage of the District 22 12U All-Star tournament includes daily updates with scores and game schedules at the IVPress Sports page on Facebook.
Tournament updates will also be published in the IVPress print editions on Thursday and Friday.
