Posting a victory in a Little League District 22 12U All-Star tournament winner’s bracket show-down game on Tuesday night, El Centro is now the only undefeated team in the tournament.
El Centro downed the previously undefeated Brawley 12U All-Stars by a score of 8-4 and advanced to Thursday night's tournament championship game.
The loss sent the Brawley All-Stars into the All-Star tournament's consolation championship game Wednesday night against Calexico at Alex Rivera Field.
Tuesday night, the Calexico All-Stars continued to advance through the consolation bracket by defeating the Holtville All-Stars 8-4.
At home at Frazier Field, the El Centro All-Stars under manager Manuel Vasquez took an early lead when Gael Chavez hit a two-run inside-the-park home run.
All-Star Melky Marquez continued to be a force for El Centro, pitching the first four innings to notch the win with Athzel Gonzales pitching the final two innings including striking out the side in the sixth inning.
With the El Centro All-stars leading 6-4 in the top of sixth inning, Brawley intentionally walked Marquez, who had doubled earlier in the game, along with the next batter Damien Cordero, another dangerous hitter.
El Centro’s next hitter, Ian Quintero, derailed whatever Brawley’s plan was, singling to drive in the two runners.
Meanwhile Tuesday night, the Calexico All-Stars eliminated the Holtville All-Stars by a score of 8-4, defeating them for the second time in D-22 All-Star tournament play.
Playing their fourth game in as many days, both Calexico All-Star manager Ernesto Chong and Holtville manager Jeff Williams were navigating their way through the tournament’s double-elimination consolation bracket.
Chong used four Calexico All-Star pitchers, starting with Jayden Hurtado who was followed by Jacob Rodriguez, Miguel Sanchez and J.J. Rosales who combined for eight strike-outs.
Calexico All-Star Mathew Mascote led off what would be a perfect three-for-three night at the plate with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning.
Mascote would also hit a double, a single, and walk while driving in a total of four runs while teammate Dominik Rivera doubled in two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Drew Kellum started on the mound eventually followed by Nico Aguirre but Holtville trailed 8-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. Holtville All-Star Landon Godfrey then opened the bottom of the sixth by getting on base after being hit by a pitch.
That ignited a rally by Holtville with Isaac Jiminez, Beau Williams, Parker Taylor and Derrick Strahm all had singles to score four runs before the rally fell short.
“Coaches Mitch Kellum and Orlando Aguirre and myself are really proud of the boys and they represented Holtville well,” Williams said. “We hope that they created some good memories.”
The winner of Wednesday’s consolation championship game between Calexico and Brawley will host the undefeated El Centro All-Stars in the first of two possible championship games Thursday night.
The IVPress' coverage of the District 22 12U All-Star tournament includes daily updates with scores and game schedules at the IVPress Sports page on Facebook.
The 12U All-Star Tournament championship game(s) will also be covered in Sunday’s IVPress print edition.
