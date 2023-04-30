COUNTY – The 15th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, May 5, beginning promptly at 7:00 pm.
According to a press release from Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial (IVLEM) Board of Directors, a family and VIP reception will be held on the courthouse lawn beginning at 6:00 pm.
"The Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial (IVLEM) Committee was formed with the specific objective and purpose of honoring our 44 Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty while serving in all federal, state, county, and city agencies in the Imperial Valley," the release reads. "It is the intent of the IVLEM Committee to continue this centralized annual ceremony to include all fallen officers of every agency throughout the history of Imperial County."
Every law enforcement agency within Imperial County has participated in this annual event, according to the release.
A motorcade of law enforcement vehicles will arrive at the court house in El Centro followed by a full honors ceremony. Many surviving family members of fallen law enforcement officers have been invited to participate.
Guest speakers will address the assembly followed by the reading of the names of each fallen Officer, a 21-gun salute, the flag folding ceremony, the playing of Taps, "Amazing Grace," and a moment of silence where glow sticks will be lit to represent a candlelight vigil.
The Imperial Valley Historical Society has accepted the IVLEM as a subsection under their 501(c)(3) classification, so that fund raising for the memorial may take place, according to the release.
